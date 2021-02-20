Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.57.

NTR stock opened at C$71.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.97. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$34.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 88.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

