Eight Capital Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$31.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.55.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.