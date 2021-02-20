Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Shares of ENB opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.35. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$55.70. The firm has a market cap of C$88.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.36%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

