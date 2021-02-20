RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RELX PLC (REL.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($23.00) on Wednesday. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,106 ($27.52). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,840.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,757.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

