HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €68.86 and a 200 day moving average of €53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

