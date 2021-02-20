Contrasting Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gentherm and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 2 1 2 0 2.00 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $50.70, indicating a potential downside of 30.36%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Proliance International.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 5.13, suggesting that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Proliance International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $971.68 million 2.45 $37.51 million $2.34 31.11 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Summary

Gentherm beats Proliance International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. This segment also provides battery thermal management system solutions, which consist battery cooling modules for 12V and 48V automotive batteries; and automotive electronic and software systems, consisting electronic control units for climate and comfort system solutions and proprietary electronic control units for memory seat modules, as well as specialized automotive cable systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Industrial segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Proliance International Company Profile

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

