Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 807,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

