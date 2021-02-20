AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,426 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,942,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

