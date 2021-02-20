ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

