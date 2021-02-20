Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target to $80.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.