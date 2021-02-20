Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target to $80.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
