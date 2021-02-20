Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 4,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.