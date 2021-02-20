VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Shares Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

