SM Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,431 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,134% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

