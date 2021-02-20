Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

