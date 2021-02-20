H. Lundbeck A/S Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

