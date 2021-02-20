William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

