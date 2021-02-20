Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

