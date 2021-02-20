Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

