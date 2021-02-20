Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)’s (SLN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SLN opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 564.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £534.84 million and a PE ratio of -22.85.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

