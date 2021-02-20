Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shake Shack stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,483.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

