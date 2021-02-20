Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.49. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.