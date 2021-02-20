Reviewing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03% StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.39 -$420,000.00 $0.54 46.87 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 8.19 $10.05 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Risk and Volatility

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

