Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.53. Saia posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $212.51 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $214.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

