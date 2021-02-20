Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 710.69. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.