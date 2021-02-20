Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 710.69. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

