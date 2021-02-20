Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,957 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,313% compared to the typical volume of 164 put options.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

