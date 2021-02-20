Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE OSH opened at $59.63 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $6,092,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

