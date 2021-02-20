BMO Capital Markets Boosts CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$36.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.00.

TSE CAE opened at C$32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 832.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$40.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.76.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.9500001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

