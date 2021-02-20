Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

BBD.B stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

