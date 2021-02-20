Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,306.55. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

