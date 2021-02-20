Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.32 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $263.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alexander’s by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

