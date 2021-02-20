KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KWS. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 1-year high of €77.00 ($90.59).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

