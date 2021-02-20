Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

