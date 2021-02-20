Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

