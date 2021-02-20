Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.