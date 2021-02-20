Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $16,486.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $16,486.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,208.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 190,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

