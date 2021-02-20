TheStreet Upgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

