Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of DENN opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Denny’s by 600.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

