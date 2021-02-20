Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.44. 734,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,093% from the average session volume of 33,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.