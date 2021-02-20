Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) Shares Up 9.3%

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) shares shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.17. 296,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 168,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.16 million and a P/E ratio of -22.08.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

