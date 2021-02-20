KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 3,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.