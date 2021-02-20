Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 873 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.