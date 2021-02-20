Altimmune Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,348% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 put options.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $758.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

