Vaccinex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,070% compared to the average daily volume of 256 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.