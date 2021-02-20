Liberum Capital Increases Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,990

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,374.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,460.09. Plus500 Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

