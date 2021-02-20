Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The firm has a market cap of £159.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.65).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

