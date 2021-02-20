Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.
Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The firm has a market cap of £159.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.65).
Costain Group Company Profile
