Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Price Target Raised to GBX 120 at Liberum Capital

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON GATC opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.12. The company has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. Gattaca plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

