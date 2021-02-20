Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 8642693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

