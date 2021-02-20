Critical Survey: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get S&W Seed alerts:

This table compares S&W Seed and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -27.01% -25.28% -13.21% Scheid Vineyards -22.33% N/A N/A

This table compares S&W Seed and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.59 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -6.55 Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Risk & Volatility

S&W Seed has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.