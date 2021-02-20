Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

