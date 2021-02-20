BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.20.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

EMA opened at C$50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.06.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.